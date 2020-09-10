© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Etteplan acquires provider of production cells and equipment

Engineering company Etteplan is strengthening its production related competences by Tegema from the Netherlands.

Tegema provides production solutions, production cells and equipment for customers in the field of semiconductors, electronics, mobility, photonics and medical. Etteplan describes the acquisition is another step in its international growth and also marks the start for engineering services in the Netherlands. Tegema is a production system integrator specialising in customised precision mechanics and mechatronics. The company combines this experience with robotics, software and assembly technologies. Tegema employs 100 experts in Eindhoven and Arnhem, in 2019 the company recorded revenues of approximately EUR 11 million. “There is growing demand for customized and more intelligent production solutions. The increase in automation level and the fact that companies are moving forward in Industry 4.0 are driving this development. Combined with our existing know-how in production technologies, the acquisition strengthens our offering in this field and generates interesting growth potential”, says Etteplan’s president and CEO Juha Näkki, in a press release. Following the acquisition, Etteplan employs some 200 people in the Netherlands in five different locations. Before the addition of Tegema, Etteplan was offering services for technical documentation in the country. “Etteplan’s global service offering and software capabilities combined with our production solutions and assembly knowledge offers us many new opportunities to develop new type of offering to customers. The acquisition will accelerate international expansion which I am sure will offer growth opportunities for the company and great development opportunities for our team and myself,” says Pierre van Lamsweerde, CEO of Tegema. “The acquisition of Tegema fits well with our strategy as our intention is to expand our full service offering to all our current markets. Entering engineering services in the Netherlands is an important step in this direction. Our target is that more than half of our revenue comes outside Finland by 2024”, Juha Näkki concludes.