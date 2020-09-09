© pichetw dreamstime.com

AOTCO Metal Finishing acquires Plating for Electronics

Metal finishing company, AOTCO Metal Finishing, has acquired electroplating company Plating for Electronics, based in Waltham, MA.

“This transaction builds on our commitment to preserve and advance the art of electroplating by creating a team of the top experts in the field,” says Matt Smith, AOTCO's President. Under the transaction, both AOTCO and PFE will continue to operate in their respective locations, and the management and employees will remain in place. "We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership provides customers," adds Corie Davino, Vice President of Operations of the new organization. "PFE clients can now run certified jobs through AOTCO's NADCAP-accredited facility, while AOTCO's customers can now access PFE services such as expanded anodize colors and laser marking." Plating for Electronics serves clients within the semiconductor, electronics, medical, aerospace, and other technology-driven industries.