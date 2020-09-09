© Aeva

Aeva partners with ZF to bring FMCW LiDAR to production

Sensing and perception systems provider, Aeva, is partnering with automotive manufacturer ZF to industrialise Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR sensors for production

The partnership will combine Aeva's expertise in FMCW LiDAR technology combined with ZF's experience in industrialisation of automotive grade sensors and represents a key commitment to accelerate mass production of safe and scalable 4D LiDAR technology for autonomous driving applications. “From early on we have believed in building an ecosystem of the world’s most capable partners across the industry and this partnership is one part of that plan. ZF’s capability as one of the largest Tier-1s globally with expertise in automotive scale production of sensing systems is a key step to accelerating the introduction of safe and scalable autonomous vehicles,” says Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder of Aeva. “The industry is at the cusp of deploying the next generation of sensing to realize the adoption of highly automated and autonomous cars and we believe Aeva’s 4D LiDAR will be an indispensable part of this next chapter.” Aeva and ZF aim to bring the first automotive grade 4D LiDAR to market for autonomous driving applications. The final system is targeted as a key solution for autonomous driving applications including established truck and OEM manufacturers as well as mobility as a service customers. “LiDAR is a key technology for systems and sensing in the area of highly automated and autonomous driving. Aeva’s unique FMCW technology combines long range performance and direct velocity measurements, making it the right choice for autonomous driving applications. We have seen that different markets require different solutions. For L2+/L3 systems a package and cost optimized Lidar is crucial. For applications which feature L4 and further solutions, the focus lies on range and direct velocity measurement, as edge performance is key for the virtual driver software stack,” says Torsten Gollewski, Executive Vice President Autonomous Mobility Solutions at ZF. “We look forward to bring the world’s first FMCW LiDAR to an automotive grade level and scale production, where ZF can rely on a long-lasting production experience in optical sensors. ‘Automotive Grade’ will become a quality seal, necessary for a solid business model of all autonomous vehicle software stack providers,” As part of the partnership, Aeva will be responsible for the FMCW LiDAR core sensing functionality, performance and algorithms and ZF will be responsible for industrialisation of the automotive grade sensing system that meets all automotive requirements.