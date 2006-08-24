SMT & Inspection | August 24, 2006
Cogiscan Awarded Patent for Automated Manufacturing Control System
Cogiscan Inc. was recently awarded a new patent relating to "Automated manufacturing control system" by the U.S Patent Office (No. 7,069,100).
This global patent was originally filed in 2000 to protect the innovative aspects of the Cogiscan
material tracking platform. This became the foundation of the current suite of Cogiscan
solutions that utilize a combination of barcode and RFID technologies to track, trace and control
all materials on the production floor.
Over the past 7 years Cogiscan has developed a number of innovative material tracking
solutions. The company is committed to share their unique technology and work with other
equipment and software providers to establish an industry-specific RFID standard that will
benefit everyone. Over the past 2 years Cogiscan has announced strategic partnerships with
industry leaders including Fuji, Juki and Siemens among others. In these instances the
Cogiscan RFID technology is integrated in the OEM equipment and machine software to provide
additional functionality and make the machines more intelligent while eliminating the need for
human intervention associated with traditional barcode-based systems.
Vincent Dubois who is responsible for IP protection at Cogiscan explains the significance of this
patent : "This represents a significant milestone in our company's history. This patent covers
the essence of the original vision of the co-founders of Cogiscan. It is the story of three
manufacturing engineers who took a different look at an old problem, leveraging emerging
technologies such as RFID to enable complete automation on the factory floor. At the time
Cogiscan was the first company that looked at the big picture of material tracking in the
electronics manufacturing industry and developed a concept that would solve all the different
problems with one integrated system. Reading the patent abstract still provides a very accurate
description of our current product portfolio and future development roadmap. "
