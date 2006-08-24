Cogiscan Awarded Patent for Automated Manufacturing Control System

Cogiscan Inc. was recently awarded a new patent relating to "Automated manufacturing control system" by the U.S Patent Office (No. 7,069,100).

This global patent was originally filed in 2000 to protect the innovative aspects of the Cogiscan

material tracking platform. This became the foundation of the current suite of Cogiscan

solutions that utilize a combination of barcode and RFID technologies to track, trace and control

all materials on the production floor.



Over the past 7 years Cogiscan has developed a number of innovative material tracking

solutions. The company is committed to share their unique technology and work with other

equipment and software providers to establish an industry-specific RFID standard that will

benefit everyone. Over the past 2 years Cogiscan has announced strategic partnerships with

industry leaders including Fuji, Juki and Siemens among others. In these instances the

Cogiscan RFID technology is integrated in the OEM equipment and machine software to provide

additional functionality and make the machines more intelligent while eliminating the need for

human intervention associated with traditional barcode-based systems.



Vincent Dubois who is responsible for IP protection at Cogiscan explains the significance of this

patent : "This represents a significant milestone in our company's history. This patent covers

the essence of the original vision of the co-founders of Cogiscan. It is the story of three

manufacturing engineers who took a different look at an old problem, leveraging emerging

technologies such as RFID to enable complete automation on the factory floor. At the time

Cogiscan was the first company that looked at the big picture of material tracking in the

electronics manufacturing industry and developed a concept that would solve all the different

problems with one integrated system. Reading the patent abstract still provides a very accurate

description of our current product portfolio and future development roadmap. "