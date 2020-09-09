© SEMI

Foundry, the next largest sector in equipment spending for 2020, is forecast to rise USD 2.5 billion, or 12% YoY, to USD 23.2 billion and edge up 2% to USD 23.5 billion in 2021.

MPU equipment spending will decline USD 1.2 billion, or 18%, in 2020 and rise 9% to USD 6 billion in 2021.

Analog spending will grow a robust 48% in 2020 and rise 6% in 2021, an expansion chiefly driven by equipment investments for mixed-signal/power fabs.

Image sensors equipment spending is expected to rise 4% to USD 3 billion in 2020 and jump 11% to USD 3.4 billion in 2021.

