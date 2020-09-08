© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Westport Fuel Systems with new key electronics supply contract

Westport Fuel Systems as been awarded a long-term agreement for the supply of electronic control units to an unnamed tier one automotive supplier. The estimated value of the agreement is USD 58 million over seven-year period

Westport Fuel Systems will manufacture and supply the electronic control units that will be integrated in the electric water pumps of two light-duty vehicle models of the counterparty automotive OEM in Europe, starting in the first quarter of 2021. The electric coolant pump is the core component of the vehicle cooling system and will result in reduced energy consumption and lower emissions. The electronic control units are to be supplied over a seven-year period with an estimated sales value of USD 58 million. “Westport Fuel Systems is a global leader in gaseous fuel components and systems for clean transportation and this new contract confirms the competitiveness of our electronics product offerings and manufacturing capabilities” says David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “This supply contract is further evidence of our ability to offer diverse, competitive and market-leading products and services to the global automotive industry.”