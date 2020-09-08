© ABB

ABB strengthens its presence in Switzerland

The company is investing CHF 40 million (EUR 36.9 million) in new R&D facilities and office space for its Motion and Industrial Automation Business Areas at the company’s largest Swiss location in Turgi in the canton of Aargau.

The investment will enable ABB to strengthen its position in a number of high-growth areas while also enabling the company to expand its innovation capabilities. By 2024, a new multipurpose building will be constructed in Turgi. The location will span 7'000 square metres through a combination of office space and research and development facilities. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2021. “This investment is the most significant we have made in Switzerland over the past decade and will strengthen ABB’s global center of excellence for power electronics from R&D all the way to production. By working tirelessly to drive innovation, ABB will continue to contribute to improving energy efficiency and sustainability in mobility, industry and infrastructure – now and in the future,” says Robert Itschner, Country Managing Director ABB Switzerland, in a press release. ABB has developed and manufactured efficient, sustainable technology solutions in Turgi for years, including traction converters used in drive systems for trains, e-buses and trams, among others. As a global center of excellence, Turgi will play an important role in the advancement of these technologies, as the proximity between research, development and production facilities here fosters an optimal exchange of ideas and information. The investment into the location will allow ABB to move forward with sustainable solutions in an even more efficient manner. The company has operated its location in Turgi since 1967 and currently employs around 1'100 people there in its Motion and Industrial Automation, mainly Energy Industries, Business Areas. The 48'000 square metre premises house production halls, research and development facilities and office space.