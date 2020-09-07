© Harju Elekter

Major Finnish tender in the hand of Harju Elekter Group

Finnkumu Oy, a Finnish manufacturing company within the Harju Elekter Group, has won a tender in Finland valued at EUR 18 million.

The subsidiary has been awarded a joint procurement of Järvi-Suomen Energia Oy and Savon Voima Verkko Oy for the supply of prefabricated substations.The estimated value of the contract is EUR 18 million and deliveries are expected to take place from 2021 to 2023, with an extension option of four years. Järvi-Suomen Energia builds, maintains and develops the electricity network of Finland’s unique lake district. As the local distribution system operator, Järvi-Suomen Energia maintains an electricity grid of approximately 27'000 kilometers and ensures that the lights switch on in over 100'000 homes.