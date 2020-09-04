© East West Manufacturing LLC

East West acquires Universal Electronics

East West Manufacturing, LLC, announces that the company has acquired Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), a provider of specialised electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing and new product introduction services.

UEI was founded in 1980 in Whitewater, Wisconsin, located one hour from Milwaukee. This acquisition further enhances the growth of East West by adding a well-established operation in the Midwest, close to many current customers. UEI advances East West’s strategic focus on growing its domestic electronics manufacturing capabilities and expanding its U.S. manufacturing operations. “We are excited to partner with UEI to expand our manufacturing operations to the Midwest.” says Scott Ellyson, East West Co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “UEI has an incredible reputation for putting its customers first and has an established presence in a variety of high-growth sectors such as medical, industrial, telecommunications and defense. This acquisition allows us to offer our customers even greater domestic, higher mix, lower volume, quick turn electronic manufacturing services. Our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities will enable us to provide even greater levels of service and support to customers on a global basis.” East West Board Member Bob Nardelli adds “Expanding the company’s operations to the Midwest is another crucial step in our strategy of building our portfolio by offering diverse solutions to our growing customer base around the U.S.”