© pichetw dreamstime.com

Calian acquires Canadian manufacturer of wireless antennas

Calian Group announces that it has acquired Tallysman Wireless, a leading manufacturer of precision Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) antennas, and related components.

Tallysman designs, manufactures and sells a very wide range of GNSS, Iridium and Globalstar antennas and related products into a market with a broad range of vertical applications that include precision reference systems, survey, timing, precision agriculture, unmanned and autonomous vehicles, marine and many more. The company also produces cloud based wireless tracking systems over two-way radio systems and 4G category M cellular systems, for applications ranging from school buses to municipal public works. Tallysman has substantially invested in R&D to produce the widest range of GNSS antenna available, and that includes several antenna types that lay claim to being among the most accurate GNSS antennas in world. “Calian welcomes Tallysman to our team. The Tallysman product line and services add a complementary component to our ground-based satellite communications business. It expands Calian’s reach in the satcom industry to markets requiring smaller antenna used in end-user devices that need a different range of fidelities.” says Patrick Thera, President, Advanced Technologies, Calian, in a press release. “GNSS is one of the fastest growing markets for satellite ground systems and we are excited to join forces with a leader in this field.” “We are extremely pleased to join the Calian team.” adds Gyles Panther President and CTO, Tallysman. “we look forward to continuing, profitable growth of our core GNSS businesses with market leading products that we sell to a broad customer base. As a member of the Calian family we also look forward to leveraging additional resources, new technologies and markets deriving from Calian’s deep expertise in satellite communications” The definitive agreement is valued at up $24.5 million. Amount paid on closing is $15.7 million (net of cash received) and contains two earnout periods of $4M and $4.8M based on the achievement of a certain level of EBITDA performance over the next 30 months “Tallysman has shown consistent profitable revenue growth as they have expanded their network across the globe” said Patrick Houston. “With a growing product portfolio of class leading precision and custom GNSS antenna’s, they are poised to maintain their growth momentum as part of Calian.” “This important acquisition supports both customer diversification and service line innovation, two key pillars within our four-pillar growth strategy,” stated Kevin Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calian.