SMTC to ramp up production for Violet Defense’s COVID-19 disinfecting equipment

EMS provider SMTC Corporation, has been awarded a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract by Violet Defense to build their pulsed Xenon UV disinfection devices, which utilize UV-C, UV-B, and UV-A to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.

The technology can be deployed in multiple ways to disinfect surfaces and air in a variety of environments, and to disinfect personal protective and other equipment for personnel working on the front line in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release reads. “We are pleased to team up with Violet Defense to manufacture an exciting line of commercial, industrial and consumer safety equipment that is designed as a cost-effective and proven method to destroy the human coronavirus, strain 229E, an accepted testing surrogate for the SARS-COV-2 virus,” says Ed Smith, SMTC Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We selected SMTC because of its excellence in manufacturing sophisticated equipment and its commitment to customer service,” adds Terrance Berland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Violet Defense. “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact our lives every day, Violet Defense’s products are playing an important role in the effort to protect healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel, and in the disinfection of everyday settings such as hotels, schools, food processing facilities, and athletic facilities.” SMTC is manufacturing products for Violet Defense at its Melbourne, Florida, US facility.