COMSovereign expands manufacturing agreement with Benchmark

COMSovereign, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G connectivity and data transmission systems, has expanded its engagement with Benchmark Electronics.

Under the expanded agreement, Benchmark will provide additional manufacturing capacity to produce Dragonwave-X's (DragonWave) flagship Harmony Enhanced and Multi-Channel (MC) model radios for mobile network backhaul infrastructure. DragonWave Harmony Enhanced MC is high capacity, long reach, multi-service radio operating in the 6-42 GHz spectrum bands. As mobile network operators upgrade their networks to support increasing numbers of connections and capacity demand, they are beginning to make the necessary investment in infrastructure required to support next generation technology such as 5G, necessitating upgrades to existing backhaul systems. These investments are driving significant demand for the DragonWave Harmony radios creating an immediate need to scale production. "DragonWave built its reputation and leadership position in telcom backhaul because of its dedication and commitment to delivering the best technologies while meeting our customer's needs for reliability and responsiveness. Through Benchmark's leadership position in global radio manufacturing and its ability to quickly bring this additional capacity online, we look forward to further delivering on our commitments and to converting our rapidly growing backlog into sales," said Hans Amell, CEO of Dragonwave-X.