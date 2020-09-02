© pichetw dreamstime.com

ESIA concerned by new U.S. export control measures on semiconductors

Following the U.S. announcement on 17 August 2020, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) expresses concern about the unilateral broad export control measures taken by the United States administration that will have significant impact and bring disruption to the global semiconductor industry.

In its latest action, the U.S. Department of Commerce further refined the foreign-produced direct product (FDP) rule, targeting purchases of semiconductors being a direct product of certain U.S. software & technology. The scope of export controls are broadened to apply to transactions in order to prevent attempts to circumvent U.S. export controls to obtain electronic components developed or produced using U.S. technology. ESIA understands it is the United States’ prerogative to ensure national security. Export controls should be transparent and accountable to serve as tools of global non-proliferation and be multilateral to be effective for that purpose. ESIA would welcome a discussion on export control measures between the U.S. administration and international partners such as the European Union.