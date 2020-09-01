© Pixabay

Copper heist at EMS provider

Under the cover of night, during the morning hours leading into Sunday, the burglars broke in to the premise of the electronics manufacturer and left with 15 tonnes of copper scrap.

The police are currently looking for witnesses to the breakin and subsequent copper theft that occurred during the weekend at GPV’s facility in Tarm, Denmark, Danish newspaper Dagbladet Ringkøbing Skjern reports. According to the newspaper the thieves allegedly used a fork-lift truck from a neighbouring company to break into the EMS provider, and then left the site with 15 tonnes of copper scrap. The value of the stolen goods is estimated at between DKK 400’000 and DKK 500’000 (between EUR 53’000 and 67’000) This is the second break in for GPV within short time span. On July 20 this year, the company was subjected to a similar theft.