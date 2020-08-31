© dr911 dreamstime.com

straschu Leiterplatten closes German location

The straschu group, a German electronics manufacturer, will close its location in Oldenburg, Germany on November 30th, the newspaper Nordwest Zeitung reports online. The location, Straschu Leiterplatten GmbH has been based in the city for 40 years.

According to the company, more than 60 people are employed at the site. How the closure will affect them is not yet clear, according to the newspaper who quotes Olaf Pannenborg, managing director of straschu Leiterplatten GmbH, saying: “We will hold individual discussions with all employees in order to discuss the next steps and to try and find an amicable and socially acceptable solution for all parties.” The main reason for this ‘inevitable step’ is said to be the competitive pressure from the Far East in this very wage-intensive product segment, according to a straschu spokesman. “It is with great regret that we unfortunately have to take this path. But even we can no longer resist the market development and under the prevailing general conditions realise a cost-covering production of printed circuit boards at the Oldenburg location,” says Pannenborg. The other independent straschu companies within the group are not affected, the NWZ concluded.