© Jabil

Jabil choses Keysight’s 5G test solutions

Keysight announces that Jabil has selected the company’s 5G device test solutions to address the demand for 5G product validation in design and manufacturing.

The EMS provider selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to address a range of validation requirements in multiple industry sectors, including telecommunications, smart home, industrial IoT and healthcare. “Keysight’s 5G test platforms allow us to address evolving standards which enables Jabil to innovate in an agile and cost-effective manner,” sats Jiliang Zhang, Senior Director at Jabil. Jabil serves a broad range of industries, many of which are taking full advantage of a digital transformation towards realizing the future of the fourth industrial revolution. Keysight’s software-centric test, measurement, security and optimisation solutions support this transformation across multiple technology domains, including 5G new radio (NR), high-speed digital and virtualized radio access networks (vRAN). “As a solution partner to top brands and leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), we’re pleased that Jabil selected Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform to help advance research activities,” says Cao Peng, senior director of Keysight’s communications solutions group. “Keysight is pleased to contribute to the wireless standards development organizations (SDOs) and industry consortia, as it enables us to deliver a comprehensive suite of certified test cases for conformance validation of 5G new radio devices.”