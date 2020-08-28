© IPC PCB | August 28, 2020
North American PCB industry sales up 10.1% in July
Total North American PCB shipments in July 2020 were up 10.1% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments fell 15.7%.
The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.0. PCB bookings in July fell 9.4% year-over-year and declined 36.5% from the previous month. “We’ve seen very strong order growth the last five months which may lessen naturally as demand decreases, but we expect shipment growth to continue into the fall,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.
