Nilfisk expands with new innovation hub in Hungary

Nilfisk, a Danish manufacturer of professional cleaning equipment, has been present in Hungary for more than 20 years with assembly facilities in Szigetszentmiklós and Nagykanizsa. How, it’s time to expand its footprint.

Nilfisk is expanding its footprint and investment in Hungary with the establishment of a new joint IT innovation & HR Services hub in Budapest, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. “Already today, Hungary is a key location for us due to the country's strong production and engineering capabilities and large network of suppliers – as well as the close geographical proximity to Nilfisk's key markets. Today, we have two production sites in Hungary, and now we add a third site as we establish a new joint IT Innovation & HR Services hub. New specialist have started at the new joint hub and we will continue to recruit specialized competencies within IT to further strengthen our internal knowledge base,” says Anders Liechti, Group Vice President, Head of Transformation and IT, in the report.. The new joint IT Innovation & HR Services hub in Budapest reinforces Nilfisk's long-term presence and investment in Hungary. Today, more than 17% of all employees globally are based in Hungary. “With the new IT and Innovation hub we are taking the next step to expand our footprint in Hungary as we establish a site which can support the global Nilfisk organization in running and developing strategic and business-critical IT systems, applications and data. We are currently recruiting more specialists within IT. Based on the talent, we have seen already in the area, we look forward to welcome more developers, specialists and IT Business consultants to Nilfisk,” adds Gabriella Kokai, Head of IT Innovation & HR Services Hub.