© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com General | August 27, 2020
Magna expands its powertrain business in Slovakia
Mobility solutions company Magma says that it will expand its powertrain business with a new facility in Kechnec, Slovakia, the first powertrain metalforming solutions plant for the company in Europe.
Magna held a groundbreaking ceremony where construction of the 7,675-square-meter facility is expected to be complete in March 2021. This new plant expands Magna’s powertrain capabilities within the region and brings additional capabilities to its Kechnec campus. The neighboring transmission plant was opened 15 years ago by Getrag, which Magna acquired in 2016 and currently makes transmissions for BMW Group. “It is an exciting time in the automotive industry and for Magna, especially in our powertrain business,” says Tom Rucker, President Magna Powertrain, in a press release. “We stand ready with our products at the forefront of electrification and a portfolio that provides sustainable, innovative powertrain solutions for today and the future.” The new plant is expected to start production in August 2021 with a workforce of approximately 50 people, and marks Magna’s fourth location in Slovakia.