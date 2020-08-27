© Ericsson

25,000 5G-ready Ericsson base stations deployed in Russia

Ericsson has supported Tele2 in upgrading the operator’s infrastructure with 25,000 5G-ready base stations across Russia in just 18 months.

The update, which covers all 27 regions of Russia, has increased capacity and enhanced network performance by a factor of 1.7. “Clients recommend our services because we provide wide network coverage and high Internet speeds. In the Moscow region, from the very start, we installed 5G-ready base stations. We deployed a pilot 5G network in the center of Russia’s capital, and together with Ericsson, we are carrying out a large-scale network modernization across the country,” says Aleksey Telkov, CTO, Tele2 Russia, in a press release. The installation and launch of Ericsson’s base stations on Tele2’s network also means the completion of 50% of the five-year network modernization deal reached during MWC 2019 in Barcelona and follows the first 5G zone in the center of Moscow in August 2019. “Our development enables Tele2’s subscribers the opportunity to use mobile internet services in high quality. As all our network equipment in Russia supports an upgrade to 5G technologies through remote software installation, operators in Russia are able to launch new services as soon as they get the appropriate licenses,” says Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Ericsson in Russia. Ericsson’s 5G Innovation Hub in Moscow gives Russian service providers the opportunity to test innovations on live 5G and IoT networks.