CyberOptics to showcase<br>EPV at Nepcon South China

CyberOptics Corporation announced that it will exhibit Embedded Process Verification (EPV 5) in booth 2D21 at the upcoming NEPCON South China exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place August 29 through September 1, 2006, at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.

An innovative embedded process verification tool, EPV 5 is a new sensing technology from CyberOptics. EPV is designed to perform inspection inside SMT assembly equipment adding no additional floor space to the line. Unlike traditional AOI systems, EPV features no programming, saving valuable setup time.



EPV 5 is available for Fuji CP6, CP7 and CP8 chipshooters and provides high-resolution images and data for each component placement, allowing users to dynamically catch errors and debug problems during the placement process, not after. This simple inspection tool is ideal for those assembly lines that are just starting to implement automated inspection or for those that want to complement their inspection strategy with additional root-cause problem diagnostics. Both can benefit from EPV 5's inspection and diagnostic capabilities. Ultimately, EPV 5 will help improve the assembly line's total capability and end product quality.



EPV 5 provides high-speed, high-resolution placement images from inside the mounter, features 100 percent inspection at-speed with no programming, detects missing components and measures board deflection, and has a turret-head reference indicator for defective nozzle detection. EPV 5 is an ideal tool for diagnosing and solving component placement problems on the line.