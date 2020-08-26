© Manz

Manz receives another production line order from Akasol

Manz AG has received the second tranche of an order from the German company AKASOL AG for assembly lines to produce lithium-ion battery modules.

Back in February, Akasol had ordered the first tranche for a module production line for the new Gigafactory 1 in Darmstadt. A second, identical module production line for the Gigafactory 2 at the US location of Akasol AG in Hazel Park, Greater Detroit, has now been confirmed. The total volume of both tranches amounts to around EUR 20 million. Final acceptance of the line for Gigafactory 1 will take place at the beginning of 2021, final acceptance for Gigafactory 2 is planned for the end of 2021. The modules produced on Manz’s machines are, among other things, to be used in commercial vehicles and buses from one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers. “We are very pleased that our concept has convinced Akasol as the German pioneer for battery systems in hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicles. The order for the second tranche for the US location is the result of our excellent cooperation on the Gigafactory project in Darmstadt and confirms our impression that, in addition to Europe and Asia, the US market is also picking up considerable momentum in the battery segment. With over 30 years of experience in production facilities for powerful and efficient battery systems, we want to benefit from the global trend towards electrification in a wide range of industries,” says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, in a press release.