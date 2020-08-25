© Kitron

New medtech contract to Kitron

MedAvail Technologies has chosen EMS provider Kitron to produce its automated medication dispensing equipment for pharmacies and hospitals.

The contract has, according to a press release, a potential value of USD 50 million over a three-year period, with an extension option. Production will take place at the Norwegian EMS provider's newly renovated facility in Windber, Pennsylvania, US, and is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021. “We have awarded this important contract to Kitron after a thorough process. Among the deciding factors were Kitron’s broad experience with customers in the medical devices industry and its familiarity with the particular requirements this entails. We’re extremely pleased to enter into this production partnership,” says Ed Kilroy, CEO of MedAvail Technologies, in a press release. MedAvail has developed a consumer facing pharmacy automation kiosk, the MedAvail MedCenter. This technology is taken to market by MedAvail through their own retail pharmacy network, branded SpotRx Pharmacy. The company also licenses the MedCenter technology to a select group of large retailers and health systems. “This agreement is strategically important for Kitron. The upgrades and investments we have made at our US facility played a key role in securing this business, which significantly boosts our presence within the Medical devices market sector in North-America,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA.