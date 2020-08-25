© Schweizer

Schweizer inks sales representative agreement with South Korea company

The German PCB manufacturer and Varikorea Co., Ltd have entered into a sales representative agreement for South Korea. Under the agreement, Varikorea is entitled to promote Schweizer's high-tech printed circuit boards and embedding solutions in the territory. With this, the German company is now entering the Korean electronics market

“It wouldn’t be exaggerated if one says that today’s electronics industry is also led by Korean companies. The Korean automotive industry has been emerging as one of the major influences in the world. By the cooperation with Varikorea, we now have a firm footprint and access to serve all of our high-power and sensor PCB solutions, including the embedded die technologies, to the Korean customers who would require our state-of-art technologies to enhance their product competitiveness,” says Thomas Rall, Director of Sales & Marketing from Schweizer Electronic AG. Rall continues to explain that the company's operation at its new factory in Jiangsu, China – which already started in April 2020 – enables the company to supply the wide range of products from the standard double-sided PCBs to our high-end products with the competitive cost and necessary production capacity. “Varikorea is an ideal partner to support the Korean customers with its immense knowledge of the customer applications and requirements, and I am pleased that they now join our strong global sales network. Varikorea will support Schweizer to further expand our customer base and supports us in our goal to multiply our annual revenues.” said Thomas Rall, Director of Sales & Marketing from Schweizer Electronic AG. “Schweizer brings us to have better competitive advantages to develop our business. We will match forward to broaden our business horizon into various high-value areas like automotive applications and industrial applications. We will continue to strengthen our relationship and widen our business scope with our customers based on Schweizer's innovative products onwards,” adJacky Lee, President of Varikorea ds