Unimicron Germany updates with new OSP line from TSK Schill

The corona pandemic has brought forth a difficult market environment, but even during this time, the provider of horizontal wet systems succeeded in keeping a tight project schedule and supplying Unimicron Germany with a new Höllmüller system.

The “Höllmüller by TSK" is an OSP Line for Organic Surface Protection. Simple put, OSP is a chemical process to grow a layer of organic coating on a clean bare copper surface to protect the copper surface from rust (oxidation or vulcanization, and so forth) in normal environment. According to TSK Schill, it was the “extraordinarily good cooperation and planning between Unimicron and TSK made it possible to complete the project successfully,” a press release reads. "We are very proud to be a reliable partner for our customers even in these difficult times and look forward to further joint projects", says TSK Schill GmbH Sales Manager, Marc Aicheler.