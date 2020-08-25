Ad
© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 25, 2020

NA semi equipment industry posts July 2020 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.60 billion in billings worldwide in July 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 11.8% higher than the final June 2020 level of USD 2.32 billion, and is 27.6% higher than the July 2019 billings level of USD 2.03 billion. Image “The second half of 2020 has started strong with double-digit billings growth for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The strength reflects the semiconductor industry's criticality in today's world and the driving forces in place for long-term industry growth."
Billings (3-mo. avg.)YoY
February 2020$2,374.627.1%
March 2020$2,213.121.2%
April 2020$2,281.318.7%
May 2020$2,343.313.5%
June 2020 (final)$2,317.714.4%
July 2020 (prelim)$2,591.927.6%
