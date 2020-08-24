© Volkswagen

Volkswagen starts series production of all-electric SUV

Volkswagen's e-offensive continues to pick up speed. The group has now started series production of the ID.4 in Zwickau, Germany, its first all-electric SUV.

Volkswagen has previously been vocal about its ambition and intention of becoming the world market leader in electromobility. To this end, the group will invest around EUR 33 billion by 2024, E UR11 billion of which in the Volkswagen brand alone. The Volkswagen brand expects 1.5 million electric cars to be produced by 2025. “With the ID.4, Volkswagen is expanding its range to include a fully electric vehicle in the world's largest growth segment, the compact SUV class,” says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, in a press release. “In the future, the car will be built and sold in Europe, China and later also in the USA." “We are right on schedule in the transformation process of the Volkswagen brand towards e-mobility. After ID.3 now follows ID.4. The successful start of series production of the ID.4 is an extraordinary achievement in view of the major social challenges in recent months, so my praise and thanks go primarily to the team from Volkswagen in Saxony and all members of the ID team," says E-Mobility Board Member Thomas Ulbrich. For the first time, a large car factory is being completely converted to e-mobility with investments of around EUR 1.2 billion. All renovations will be completed on schedule this year. In the first fully electric year of production in 2021, around 300,000 electric cars will roll off the production line in Zwickau. Pre-production has already started at the Chinese plant in Anting, and the Chattanooga site will start production of the ID.4 in 2022. In addition to production in the Zwickau plant, the component plants in Braunschweig, Kassel, Salzgitter and Wolfsburg are also involved. They manufacture important components such as the electric machine or the battery system. From 2021, the ID.3 will also be manufactured in the Transparent Factory in Dresden. The vehicle plants in Emden and Hanover are also expected to start producing electric cars from 2022.