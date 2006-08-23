Avnet Memec showcases four specialist<br>solutions UK embedded show

"Avnet Memec is fast becoming the innovation driver in semiconductor distribution. This is facilitated

through understanding some of the issues that design engineers simply don't have the time to focus on." Stated Jon Ellis, Vice-President of Technical Marketing at Avnet Memec.

"For the ESS Show we have created a snap shot of the industry's leading innovative solutions demonstrating how we have accelerated our customers' time to market."



Application Engineers will be on stand 700 to demonstrate :



NEW - biometric security systems from UPEK - fingerprint door access application.

We'll show how easy it is to set up the application in a GUI environment and how reliable this technology proves.



NEW - point-to-point wireless audio from Nordic Semiconductor

Very low power, high quality audio point-to-point communications, shown with an MP3 player and wireless speakers - visitors will be able to come and hear the quality for themselves. This technology is particularly effective for audio wireless streaming applications.



NEW - acoustic echo cancellation from Zarlink for applications involving audio clarity and ambient noise elimination. Visitors can test the demonstration in action.



A range of motor control solutions with a particular focus on Zilog, Silicon Laboratories and Allegro will offer the opportunity to see different approaches and solutions in action.



The exhibition will be supported by numerous technical experts from Avnet Memec's team of FAEs. The perfect opportunity for design engineers to discuss project bottlenecks and investigate the innovative proposalsfrom the Avnet Memec team to accelerate design time.



Avnet Memec's FAE experts will be leading tutorials on:



UPEK - fingerprint recognition systems

Visitors can learn how easily biometric security systems can be applied to products, and just how reliable these solutions are.



Lattice - low power CPLD technology

In just 20 minutes we'll demonstrate why Lattice is the leading supplier in low power CPLD technology and how they can help squeeze more battery life out of designs.



NEC - Not enough comprehensive support to help deliver Embedded Real-Time Ethernet solutions? Can the current embedded offering really support Real-Time Ethernet Applications? YES!

The new NEC ARM7 based real time Ethernet solution -ERTEC, delivers real time Ethernet support. This tutorial will help engineers discover how to apply an ERTEC solution to their design.