Indium hires market specialist in Europe

Indium Corporation announces that Alan Fairbairn has been hired as a Market Development Specialist for Fabricated Product at Indium Corporation of Europe.

He will be responsible for the sales of fabricated solder products throughout the European continent. His duties include direct sales and the identification of key market growth drivers, as well as training and education.



Alan has spent over 30 years in the electronics assembly materials sector, both in Europe and Asia. He has an honors degree in Applied Physics, a certification from IMAPS in thick film fabrication, and extensive experience in quality improvement and ISO certification.



According to Ross Berntson, "Alan is a tremendous asset to our efforts in the European market. He will support our customers by helping create awareness of our full product line. He will also provide a greater understanding of how fabricated solder products offer a versatile and low-cost solution to the electronic assembly process."