© jirsak dreamstime.com

The old Oregon Hynix plant has a new occupant

The old chip factory in Eugene, Oregon has been vacant for a dozen years, but now it could see new life as early as next year with the production of digital signage solutions for its new owner.

Ohio-based provider of digital signage solutions, Stratacache, is reportedly looking to start a pilot line at the factory by summer next year, with 100 employees slowly ramping the production. The manufacturer told The Oregonian that it hopes to start full scale manufacturing with “several hundreds” of employees sometime the following year. Since Hynix walked away from the 1.2 million square foot plant back in 2008, Broadcom and Corning acquired the massive facility – however, neither followed through with their plans for the site. Stratacache bought the 200-acre property at an auction back in March for just USD 6.3 million, according to the paper. The company is, according to CEO Chris Riegel, hoping to make MicroLEDs at the newly acquired facility. Currently Stratacache is doing tome upgrades to the facility, which has been shut down for over a decade. The company is preparing to refoof the production area as well as some mechanical upgrades. According to Riegel, the company will spend between USD 150 – 350 million to bring the massive factory back and adapting it to the Stratacache’s needs, the report from the Oregonian continues.