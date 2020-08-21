© Specialty Coating Systems

SCS moves to a new expanded facility

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS) has moved its Parylene coating center in Ireland to a new 6,000 square-feet multi-purpose facility in the Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park in Dublin.

SCS’ new purpose-built site increases the capacity and capabilities of the company’s Parylene coating operations in Ireland to service the medical device, electronics, aerospace and transportation markets. The new site is ISO 9001:2015 certified and offers a host of capabilities for current and future customers. SCS has operated in Ireland for nearly two decades. In addition to the Dublin facility, the company services its European customers through coating centers in Woking, England, Pliezhausen, Germany, and Pilsen, Czech Republic.