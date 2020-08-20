© Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation names Ryan Benton as new CFO

Tempo Automation announces that Ryan Benton has joined the management team as its Chief Financial Officer reporting to Tempo Automation’s Chief Executive Officer, Joy Weiss.

Mr. Benton brings nearly 30 years of extensive financial, operational and strategic experience to Tempo Automation. Most recently, Mr. Benton served as CFO and Executive Board Member of Revasum, Inc., a publicly listed semiconductor capital equipment company. “Ryan is a well-known and established leader who operates with integrity and a thoughtful perspective, and he has a deep understanding of the unique financial considerations for manufacturing and technology companies. The entire Tempo team welcomes Ryan as our new CFO,” says Joy Weiss, President and CEO of Tempo Automation. “We look forward to his contributions to Tempo’s ongoing mission to reshape PCBA manufacturing for the future.”