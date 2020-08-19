© Elkem

Elkem selects site for potential battery materials plant in Norway

Elkem, a Norwegian supplier of silicon-based advanced materials, is currently looking into the possibility of setting up a large scale plant for battery graphite production in its native home. And now, a site has been selected for this potential venture.

The company announces via a press release that it has selected Herøya Industrial Park, in the south of Norway, as the site for a potential large-scale plant. The project, named Northern Recharge, aims to supply the fast-growing battery industry through a competitive production process and make batteries greener with lower CO2 emissions. Elkem is currently constructing a pilot plant for battery graphite in Kristiansand, Norway. The pilot, which represents an investment of NOK 65 million (EUR 6.1 million), aims to conclude process route and qualify products, and is expected to open in the beginning of 2021. Based on conclusions from the pilot, Elkem will evaluate the basis for competitive industrial production with its Northern Recharge project. “The production of battery materials represents one of Elkem’s biggest growth opportunities. The demand for batteries is surging, as a result of the rapid growth of electrification in transport and increasing need for energy storage in a sustainable future. This requires new production capacity for battery materials, and we see significant opportunities for a specialised product with a green footprint,” says CEO of Elkem, Michael Koenig, in a press release.