© Tesla

The CEO detailed that the location is about five minutes from Austin International Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown Austin, and it's about 2,000 acres. “So if anyone is interested in looking at Giga Texas, with engineering, production, whatever the case may be, please let us know. This is – we're going to be doing a major factory there. And it's also where we'll be doing Cybertruck there, the Tesla Semi. And we'll be doing Model 3 and Y for the eastern half of North America,” Elon says during the earnings call. He emphasizes that – at the same time – the company will continue to grow in California. Where the company will focus on Model S and X for worldwide consumption and 3 and Y for the western half of North America. “So I think this is a nice split between Texas and California. And just to emphasize, we'll continue to grow in California, but we'll be creating a massive factory and Cybertruck and Semi programs in Texas. A separate press release, from the Texas governor office, states that the new – to be built – electric vehicle manufacturing facility will create at least 5’000 new jobs and generate over USD 1 billion in capital investment. "Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” says Governor Greg Abbott, in the press release. “Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans.”As of writing this, the company has not shared a timeline for when the construction of the new factory will be completed.