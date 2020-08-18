© Tepcomp

Tepcomp recruits business development manager from Note

Finnish EMS provider, Tepcomp Group, is strengthening its operations on the other side of the Baltic sea with the addition of Jonas Söderlund as the company’s new Business Development Director.

Mr. Söderlund joins the Finnish company from Swedish EMS provider, NOTE, where se served as Business Development Manager with responsibility for business development and new account acquisition. At his new employer, Mr. Söderlund will be responsible for the Swedish Market but also handle General Business Development. “Tepcomp has shown, through investments in machines and certifications, that the company has great potential to grow and to invest heavily,” Mr. Söderlund told Evertiq in a phone call. As recently as last spring, Tepcomp announced that both of its manufacturing facilities (Turku, Finland and Kuressaare, Estonian) have accelerated their medical technology investment by being certified in accordance with the ISO standard 13485:2016. For Mr. Söderlund, who has a background within this sector, such a focus was a requirement for him to join. “Medtech plays a fairly crucial role today and is important for growing the business in Sweden, Finland, and indeed the entire Nordic region,” Mr. Söderlund concludes.