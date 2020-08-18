© Note

NOTE initiates collaboration with BrainLit

Swedish provider of biocentric lighting solution, BrainLit, has chosen EMS provider NOTE as its manufacturing partner.

BrainLit company delivers healthy environments by recreating daylight and generating personalised light indoors. Prior to the launch of its new health system, BrainLit has chose to collaborate with NOTE. The deal is expected to have great potential and in the near future reach a turnover of at least SEK 50 million (EUR 4.8 million) per year. Production will take place at NOTE's plant in Lund. During the autumn, BrainLit will launch a completely new health system on the market, which reflects natural daylight in an indoor environment. NOTE's plant in Lund will establish a dedicated production environment for BrainLit for the production of complete products. “We work daily at the forefront of technology and with the upcoming product launch where we through symbiotic intelligence integrate man, machine and AI in a health system based on light, we are convinced that we have a unique product that will be very attractive to the organisations and companies that invests in the well-being of its employees. The partners we choose to collaborate with must of course be at the forefront of their industry and, above all, have visions for the future, which NOTE really has. We look forward to the collaboration and are very expectant before the autumn launch,” says Niclas Olsson, CEO at BrainLit, in a press release. “BrainLit is an exciting company whose solution strives to give people a better life, which is a vision we share. BrainLit's products are also technically advanced and fit well into NOTE's offering and we are pleased that BrainLit has chosen to collaborate with NOTE as a production partner,” adds Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President at NOTE.