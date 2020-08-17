© Office of the President of the Republic of Croatia / Filip Glas

Polish company mulls manufacturing operation in Croatia

Polish group, Pol-Mot Holding, has expressed its interest in setting up a manufacturing operation for electric vehicles and hydrogen-fueled cars in Croatia.

Representatives of the company met with President Zoran Milanović and expressed their interest in establishing a plant in the country for the production of electrical and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, which would also create 700-1000 new jobs, an update from the Croatian president office reads. In the update, President Milanović says he welcomes the planned investment and is pleased to see that following investments in the tourism sector, the Polish company would like to expand its business in Croatia and launch a manufacturing plant. A local business unit of the Polish group owns owns and operates the Lovran Hotel, located in Lovran, Croatia.