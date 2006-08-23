PCB suppliers to the PS3 selected

Sony has now selected a number of suppliers to its latest gaming flagship the PlayStation 3.

As PCB providers Nanya PCB, Unimicron Technology and Ya Hsin Industrial are selected and the PCB material suppliers may be Nan Ya Plastics, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology (TUC).



EMS providers that already have been selected to manufacture the consoles are Foxconn and Asustek.