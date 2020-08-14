© pichetw dreamstime.com

Benshaw acquires Excel Industrial Electronics

Pittsburgh-based applied motor control solutions manufacturer, Benshaw, has announced the acquisition of Excel Industrial Electronics Inc. (Excel).

Excel, headquartered in Clinton Township, Michigan, is provider of drive systems and automation. “We are excited to be part of the Benshaw team. Connecting Excel's drive systems capabilities with Benshaw's global sales organization will enable us to rapidly accelerate our growth,” says Excel's co-founders, Mark and Carol Beck, in a press release. Pete Morgan, President of Benshaw, adds, “We have identified Excel as the leading drive systems integrator in the U.S. We are proud that they will now be a Benshaw Group company. The acquisition of Excel will enable Benshaw to add PLC/PC systems, networking and HMI capabilities to our industrial and OEM motor control solutions.” No further details regarding the acquisition has been communicated.