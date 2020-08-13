© Dorigo Systems

Dorigo Systems officially opens its new facility

Dorigo Systems is embarking on the next chapter of its planned expansion with the opening of its new facility in South Burnaby’s prestigious Glenlyon Business Park in British Columbia, Canada.

The new custom-built corporate campus with over 105’000 square feet of manufacturing space is capable of handling “any project required by OEMs and industry innovators who are bringing new products to market,” the company states in an update. “We can now provide the most flexible, innovative electronics manufacturing services to our growing OEM customer base using the best people, technology and processes all in one location,” Mark Pillon, P.Eng. and President of Dorigo Systems, details. The company had a clear vision of what they wanted the facility to be, so therefore advanced digital technologies supported by Industry 4.0 communications have been interwoven into every aspect of the new facility. The manufacturer leans into the use of these technologies to share more detailed, reliable and up-to-the-minute information with customers than ever before. Industry 4.0 significantly boosts productivity, reduces costs and improves overall transparency. “This technology lets us check on production at every step of the process, improving on-time delivery and quality,” says Alex Chassels, Dorigo’s VP Operations.