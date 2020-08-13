© Juki Automation Systems

RelianceCM installs new Juki Line

RelianceCM has installed a new Juki line at its contract manufacturing lab in Corvallis, Oregon. The sale was liaised by Mike Gunderson of MaRC Technologies.

The new line includes two RS-1 Placement Machines and a G-Titan Automated Screen Printer. RelianceCM has made aggressive capital investments in order to add new PCB manufacturing equipment. The new Juki line is a key part of the company’s growth strategy. David Schroeder, President of RelianceCM commented: “We have been running Juki equipment for the past 10 years and have had nothing but good experiences. The support and training we receive from them is great, and the machines have been incredibly reliable. With the addition of the RS-1s to our current setup, this allows us to offer not only competitive volume production, but also a quick-turn prototype line.” The RS-1 features the Takumi head, a dynamic height, 8 nozzle placement head that automatically adjusts pick-and-placement height on-the-fly to optimize speed while offering a high degree of flexibility. With the new PG-01 offline teach camera and line optimization JaNets/NPI Plus software, the RS-1 provides easy data entry for faster programming. The new G-Titan screen printer is equipped with "standard" features that empower customers with the highest quality printing solution, a path to Industry 4.0, and “Lights-Out-Manufacturing”. The printer features a new interface with a modern look and many standard features, including touchscreen LCD, stencil inspection, solder paste rolling measurement, stencil lock, support block crash prevention and automatic solder paste dispense (500g jar).