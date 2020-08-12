© Inission

New CEO at Inission Malmö AB

Swedish EMS provider Inission announces that it has appointed a new CEO for its production unit in the south of Sweden.

As of September 1, Inission Malmö AB will have a new CEO. His name is Carl Lidén and was most recently the CEO of PCB manufacturer, MMAB Group AB. He brings with him over 20 years of experience from senior positions within EMS, Medical Equipment, PCB and Automotive. Carl has worked in leading positions for many years with, among others at PanLink AB, PartnerTech AB and Valeo Engine Cooling AB. Most recently, Carl spent two years as the CEO of the Swedish, Czech and Hungarian operations within MMAB Group and Chief Representative Officer for its Chinese operations. During his time at the company, he was behind the rebuilding of the facility in Malmö, the establishment of an electronics cluster for fast prototypes, as well as increasing sales and improved profitability. "It is gratifying that we have recruited Carl Lidén as CEO of Inission Malmö. He has both long and broad experience in the EMS industry and is a competent leader. With his background of being active in Malmö, he also has an extensive network of customers and suppliers in the region. If we add his great customer focus, he has all the prerequisites to successfully continue to develop Inission Malmö," says Björn Lifvergren, CEO of Inission AB. "I look forward to start working at Inission, which is an exciting and expansive group. With my previous experience from the EMS industry, I hope to be able to further contribute to Inission Malmö’s development," says Carl Lidén, CEO of Inission Malmö AB.