BlueGiga, Digital-Logic to EG Display & System

EG Display & System will now handle the marketing and sales of BlueGiga's and Digital-Logic's embedded products.

EG Display & System is taking over the sales and marketing operations of BlueGiga from EG Wireless Solutions from Sept 1. Through the acquisition of About Industrial Computers EG Display & System also has added Digital-Logic's products to its product portfolio from July 1.