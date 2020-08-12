© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Toshiba is out of the laptop game

Toshiba Corporation says it has has transferred the 19.9% of the outstanding shares in Dynabook Inc. that it held to Sharp Corporation.

As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp. Two years has passed since the original share purchase agreement between the companies was struck and Toshiba transferred 80.1% outstanding shares of its PC business, Toshiba Client Solutions (which later changed its name to Dynabook), to Sharp. On June 30, 2020, under the terms of the share purchase agreement, Sharp exercised a call option for the remaining outstanding shares of Dynabook held by Toshiba, and as of now, Toshiba is out of the PC game.