Intervala ink manufacturing agreement with Evolv Technology

Intervala has been selected by Evolv Technology to provide Evolv with certain custom cable assemblies and printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) on a turnkey basis.

The assemblies are essential components in Evolv’s touchless security screening systems deployed by of workplaces, educational institutions, outdoor entertainment venues and other organisations around the world. Intervala will manufacture the cable assemblies and PCBAs at its Hudson, New Hampshire, operation. The Evolv Express and Evolv Edge touchless security screening systems use digital sensors, artificial intelligence, and proprietary technologies to spot concealed weapons and other threats in real time. To date, Evolv’s systems have screened more than 50 million people and stopped more than 5,000 weapons from entering public attractions, stadiums, hospitals, schools, entertainment venues, government facilities, houses of worship, hotels and other locations. Evolv recently launched a thermal imaging package for Evolv Express to enable venues to spot potential virus infection threats and concealed weapons in a single concept of operations, a press release reads. “Evolv’s innovative security screening systems are considered the gold standard in ensuring greater visitor and employee security, and we are delighted to serve as one of the company’s turnkey electronics manufacturing partners,” says Teresa Huber, Intervala president and CEO. “Our business with Evolv is another example of how Intervala draws on its broad manufacturing capabilities and value-added services to help its customers get their complex and essential products to market quickly. We are honored to support this timely and effective technology that is making it possible for people to safely live, work, learn and play.”