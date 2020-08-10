© jirsak dreamstime.com

CEI to set up new manufacturing plant in Asheville

EMS provider, Charles Edward Industries (CEI), plans to invest USD 1.5 million over three years in a new manufacturing operation in Asheville, North Carolina

The facility will create 60 new jobs including positions in assembly and production, engineering, management and administration, a press release from the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County states. CEI will be relocating its headquarters and expanding into an existing building just outside of downtown Asheville. The new Asheville facility will support growth opportunities for the company within the Aviation and Aerospace industries, in addition to supporting existing customer relationships. “CEI is thrilled to announce our plans to establish a presence in the Asheville community and to add to the ongoing revitalization efforts of the Broadway St. corridor,” says Tim Harmon, President of CEI, in the press release. “We see great promise for our company in Asheville and view the community’s workforce as a key competitive advantage as we seek to grow the business to new heights.”