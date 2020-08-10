© Ericsson

Ericsson delivers first US manufactured 5G base station to Verizon

Verizon has become the first U.S. communications service provider to receive a 5G base station manufactured at Ericsson’s new 5G production factory in Texas.

The 5G base station delivered to Verizon is the millimeter-wave Street Macro solution, which is key to Ericsson’s 5G portfolio for North American customers. “Ericsson’s smart factory is a cornerstone of our collaboration as we work together to bring 5G to our consumer, enterprise and public safety customers. Together these types of innovation will accelerate our 5G deployments, as we expand our 5G leadership in technology and continue to rapidly build the ecosystem with our partners,” says Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer, Verizon, in a press release. The factory began commercial operations in March. It will be fully operational by the end of 2020. It produces 5G and Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity. “As the most advanced platform for innovation, 5G will enable a transformation across enterprises – as we are now experiencing in our own smart factories. Automation and remote operations have become more important and we’re working with our customers to make them available for the benefit of industries. From producing the first 5G base stations at our 5G USA Smart Factory earlier this year, we’ve made our first commercial delivery to Verizon. That’s just the beginning,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.