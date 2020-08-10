© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Industrial camera manufacturer IMAGO expands HQ

IMAGO Technologies GmbH says it has expanded its camera production at its headquarters near Frankfurt (Main).

The manufacturer of smart cameras and image processing computers for industrial image processing says it has doubled the production area in order to more efficiently assemble hardware. The building extension is accompanied by the introduction of a new ERP system to make processes more efficient and improve the scalability of production. “By investing in more space and more efficient work processes, we are technologically equipped to meet future requirements and increase our production capacity many times over,” says Managing Director Carsten Strampe, in a press release. The Managing Director looks positively into the future: “New fields of application for intelligent industrial cameras are constantly emerging and we still see a lot of potential for our products worldwide. IMAGO is excellently positioned for further growth in existing and new markets, also thanks to continuous investment in production. I am particularly pleased that we are able to improve our international competitiveness through increased productivity.”