Flex names new CFO

Paul R. Lundstrom will be joining Flex as chief financial officer (CFO) on September 1, 2020. Mr. Lundstrom will succeed Chris Collier, who following a 25-year career and after serving as Flex’s chief financial officer for the past seven years, is resigning for personal reasons.

Mr. Collier will stay on as an employee to support a smooth transition of the CFO position, advise on several key business initiatives and serve as a senior advisor to Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex for the period commencing on September 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Mr. Lundstrom will report directly to Ms. Advaithi and will be based out of the corporate headquarters in San Jose, California. Most recently, Mr. Lundstrom has served as vice president of Finance and chief financial officer of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Previously, he held several Division CFO positions as well as corporate finance roles during his 19 years with United Technologies (UTC). Mr. Lundstrom also brings a strong global perspective, having spent time in Asia where he was the CFO of several divisions within UTC, spanning China, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. “On behalf of everyone at Flex and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Chris for his dedication and strong leadership during his time at Flex,” says Ms. Advaithi, in a press release. “I appreciated his partnership since I joined as CEO and he has helped to chart our new long-term growth strategy. I wish him and his family the very best.” Advaithi continued, “Paul brings to Flex a very strong track record of success leading high-performing finance organizations. He will play an important role as we continue our transformation as a company, and I look forward to partnering with him closely in our future success.”