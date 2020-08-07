© TT Electronics

TT Electronics receives grant to further aerospace innovation

The UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme has awarded funding to TT and other members of the AEPEC project in effort to foster the nation’s competitive position in civil aerospace

TT Electronics will receive Innovate UK funding for furthering innovation in the nation’s civil aerospace industry. These funds have been awarded to participants in the Aerospace Electric Propulsion Equipment, Controls & machines (AEPEC) project led by Safran. The project also brings together 3T PRD, MEP, Midland Tool and Design and the University of Bristol as part of the consortium being supported by Innovate UK. Over the next five years, TT will receive an overall award of GBP 620,157 with the majority funded within the next three. The grant will be allocated primarily to support and accelerate the development of more electric aircraft via the company’s integrated power electronics solutions designed specifically for deployment in propulsion and control system applications. “TT is firmly committed to ensuring we play our part in creating and supporting the future of the Aerospace and Defence industry. This Innovate UK recognition supports our pledge to advance industry progress with more electric aircraft – an initiative that is of critical environmental importance, especially over the next few years,” says Engineering Director at TT Electronics, Julian Thomas, in a press release.